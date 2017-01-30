× Thieves break into Experimac in Shiloh

SHILOH, IL (KTVI) – Shiloh police are asking for the publics’ help in connection to a smash and grab over the weekend. Surveillance video shows four suspects entering Experimac on Green Mt. Crossing Drive early Saturday morning.

Their faces were covered as they made off with electronic equipment.

Police say it appears this incident is connected to several similar area burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department.