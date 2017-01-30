× U of Illinois, Northwestern, U of Chicago decry travel ban

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois universities are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s sweeping travel ban that has left some students and professors stranded abroad.

The University of Illinois System put out a statement Monday saying its three campuses are “greatly concerned” about the ban and “strongly recommend that students and scholars who might be affected defer travel outside the U.S.” School officials say they’re working with those affected and offering resources.

University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer says the ban puts “unnecessary restrictions on the flow of talented scholars and students” into the U.S. and damages the school’s ability to “fulfill its highest aspirations.”

Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro says the Evanston school “will take the necessary actions to protect our students, faculty and staff.” He says Northwestern is “committed to being a welcoming and inclusive community.”

