‘Welcome to St. Louis, son’ Budweiser Super Bowl ad to feature founders’ immigration

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Anheuser Busch has released a teaser for their new ad Super Bowl ad campaign. The commercials will tell the story of Adolphus Busch’s journey from Hamburg, Germany, to St. Louis, Missouri. This immigrant would go on to achieve the American dream and become world’s largest brewer.

Ad Week reports that Budweiser’s internal marketing team and their creative agency, Anomaly, spent 8 months working on the spots.

“The crew spends most of its days watching Sam Schweikert—the boyishly handsome, 26-year-old actor who plays Adolphus Busch—repeatedly trudge through crowds of extras, ultimately being greeted by an older gentleman who encouragingly says: “Welcome to St. Louis, son.” The Budweiser Clydesdals are on set, too, making their obligatory cameo. A family watching the action from nearby waits patiently for the chance to meet these equine icons of advertising, and after about four hours, they get to do just that.”

The commercial is set in St. Louis but over 100 people participated making the commercial shot outside of New Orleans.