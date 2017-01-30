Win premium tickets to see Sam Hunt EVERYDAY THIS WEEK!

Breakout country music star, Sam Hunt is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, July 7th and FOX 2 wants you to win premium tickets every day this week before they go on sale!

The 15 In A 30 Tour includes the GRAMMY-nominated, CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris; the high-energy, multi-instrumentalist, Chris Janson and singer/songwriter Ryan Follese.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com.

Hunt, who made history with his critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated debut album, Montevallo, delivers brand new single “Body Like A Back Road” – premiering on country radio Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday at 10am.

