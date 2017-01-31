× 2 Southwest Baptist students dismissed over abuse claims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Southwest Baptist University has dismissed two students over their alleged involvement in an assault at a group home for children.

The university said in a news release Monday that the university reported the allegations to law enforcement upon becoming aware of them. The release said the students are “unacceptable” to the “ethics and morals” of the university.

The announcement came after an official with the Missouri Department of Child Services said that the abuse at Home Court Advantage Inc. in Bolivar was captured on video. The official provided no details at a news conference about when the abuse is alleged to have occurred, how many children were involved or what happened.

A phone message with Home Court Advantage Inc. wasn’t immediately returned.

The facility houses 64 children.