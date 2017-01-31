Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for Wednesday…February 1, 2017

A cold front…a dry front passed by Tuesday night…opening the door to colder weather…low to mid 40’s on Wednesday and highs in the 30’s Thursday and Friday…all is dry for the next few days.Still watching a fast mover for part of the weekend…not a big system but worth watching…rain developing going thru Saturday…warm enough for all rain…then a window of about 4 hours Saturday night for a mix of rain, some sleet and wet snow…still questions about temperatures…very border-line right now…then clearing skies on Sunday and into the low 40’s…any wet snow we see will quickly melt away.