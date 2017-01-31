× Endangered person advisory issued for missing 4-year-old

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 4-year-old from St. Louis. Police say Cornell Wren Jr’s mother contacted a crisis hotline and is believed to be mentally unstable. Cornell is believed to be with his mother, Michelle M. Clark, 30.

The child was reported missing at around 9:00am Tuesday from a home in the 3400 block of Evergreen lane. They may be travelling in a white 2010 Dodge Avenger with Missouri plate ID: DM0S7C.

The child’s mother, Michelle Clark, is described as an African American woman, 5’5″ tall, 150lbs with black hair.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County at 314-615-0162.