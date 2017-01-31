Fabulous Fox Theatre to host local teen talent competition

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Each year, The Fabulous Fox Theatre is host to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. This year, the event is set for April 8.

While the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is about competing, it also provides exposure to industry professionals, agents and musicians to receive constructive feedback and instruction.

Executive Director of the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Amy Scheers and teen talent finalist Rayna Campbell joins us to share more on the competition.

St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

527 N. Grand Blvd

April 8 at 8 p.m.

Grand Center

www.FoxPACF.org