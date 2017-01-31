Family of Brandy Morrison to meet with detectives, after body of missing woman is found in a landfill

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - St. Louis homicide detectives discovered the body of a woman in a Metro East landfill.
Family members of a missing north St. Louis woman believe it is the body of Brandy Morrison.
23-year-old Brandy Morrison was reported missing on January 28th.
Her family said they received phone calls about her disappearance pointing them to a house on Laura Avenue.
On Monday, a fire broke out in a home on the 6200 block of Laura. Morrison's family believed that fire was related to her disappearance.
A family member also alerted police to some blood inside a dumpster in an alley behind homes on Laura.
According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, St. Louis homicide detectives traced the trash collection route from a city neighborhood to a landfill in Marissa Illinois.
That is where a dog located the body of a black female.
Police sources have confirmed the body found is Brandy Morrison but the family is scheduled to meet detectives to identify the body Wednesday morning.