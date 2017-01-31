× Health Care Foundation settles lawsuit against HCA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A lawsuit filed seven years ago over the acquisition of the former Health Midwest hospital chain in the Kansas City area is settled.

The Kansas City Star reports The Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City said Tuesday it will receive about $160 million from its lawsuit against the Hospital Corporation of America and its affiliate, HM Acquisition LLC.

The lawsuit alleged HCA didn’t meet a capital improvement commitment it made as part of its purchase of the hospital chain. It follows another $15 million settlement in 2015 over whether HCA met its agreements on uncompensated care.

The foundation awards grants to area nonprofits that provide health care services. Foundation officials said the total $175 million will be used to continue promoting quality health for the uninsured and undeserved.