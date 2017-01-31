Health expert discusses Generation X health compared to baby boomers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In a recent health survey, Generation X’ers feel more pessimistic about their health, particularly with possible changes to the Affordable Care Act. Compared to the Baby Boomer Generation, Generation X members are more concerned over their access to doctors, healthcare and are less likely to make positive decisions regarding health.

Overall, Gen X’ers are more concerned about health, costs of healthcare, aging concerns and mortality than Baby Boomer Generation, but they are also the least likely to visit the doctor or schedule an annual physical.

Dr. Andrea Klemes is the Chief Medical Officer of MDVIP and Executive and Organization Leader of MDVIP’s medical Advisory Board. She joins us from New York to discuss Generation X’s health.