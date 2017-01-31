Humane Society of St. Louis to appear at local job fair

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – On February 1, Job News USA will host a job fair in St. Louis with booths from various businesses and offering resume review services.

One of the booths at the event will be the Humane Society of St. Louis. They are seeking animal loving employees and volunteers in the adoption centers and animal care staff, animal and family adoption counselors as well as an opening in their education program.

VP of Communications for Humane Society of STL Jeane Jae and General Manager of Job News USA Rick Kruckemeyer joins us to discuss the upcoming St. Louis Job Fair.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.JobNewsUSA.com/STL or call 636-489-5400.

Job News St. Louis Job Fair

Doubletree Hotel

Tomorrow, February 1

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1973 Craigshire

Maryland Heights