Judge delays trial for discredited Illinois officer’s wife

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) _ A northern Illinois judge has again delayed the felony trial for the widow of a suburban Chicago police officer who killed himself and made it look like he was gunned down in the line of duty.

Lake County Judge James Booras on Monday pushed back Melodie Gliniewicz’s trial to May 30. The delay is needed because the judge ordered prosecutors to identify the bank transactions authorities used to charge Gliniewicz with theft. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports the delay is to give prosecutors time to provide the specifics.

The 52-year-old widow’s defense attorney wants to know which transactions were in question.

Gliniewicz was indicted after her husband, Fox Lake Police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, committed suicide last year. She has pleaded not guilty to charges she stole from the village’s youth policing program.

