Local students win Verizon contest for school safety app

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Some St. Louis-area middle-school students are being awarded for taking school safety to the next level.

Verizon is honoring seven seventh-graders from Sperreng Middle School for developing the app ‘S.A.F.E. – Security App For Education.’ It’s meant to keep students safe if there’s an intruder in school.

Students can share where they are in the building and whether or not they are safe.

First responders can even use it to make rescue plans.

The students will each receive $5,000 and a new tablet from Verizon; and the app will also be entered in a national competition.