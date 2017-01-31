Webster University responds to President Trump’s travel ban

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – President Trump’s 90-day travel ban sparked protests across The United States over the weekend, similar to the one that took place at Lambert Airport on Sunday.

After the executive order was announced, Webster University out in a signed statement to advise against travel for those affected. In the statement, the university’s administration advised its students, staff and faculty to “avoid leaving the country” if they are from the listed affected countries.

Due to the controversy of their statement, Webster will be holding a Town Hall event on February 3 at noon. Webster University Provost Julian Schuster joins us to discuss the statement as well as the upcoming Town Hall meeting.