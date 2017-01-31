× Margie’s Money Saver: Hit the gym in style at 6pm.com

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-If your new years resolution was to lose weight or save money, we can keep it rolling into February! Right now at 6pm.com, you can hit the gym in style without taking a big hit on your wallet.

Check out deals on brand names like Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, The North Face and more. Find items for men, women and children for up to 75 percent off.

Shipping is free when you spend $50 or buy any two items.

To learn more visit: 6pm.com