National Wear Red Day to take place on February 3

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – National Wear Red Day is known for the avocation of women’s heart health, the love of retail therapy and is set to take place on Friday, February 3.

Macy’s is a national sponsor of “Go Red for Women” and is providing two different ways that customers can give back. The first is through the purchase of a little red dress pin for $3, where the proceeds will go straight back to the campaign. The second is if you purchase one of the three special dresses or active wear, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the “Go Red for Women” campaign.

Visual Manager at Macy’s West County Center Beth Reynolds joins us for more information on National Wear Red Day.

For more information, visit www.GoRedForWomen.org.

