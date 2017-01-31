NCADA to release new commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (NCADA) released a controversial commercial during last years Super Bowl about the abuse of heroin in the area. This year, they will land another commercial during this Sunday’s Super Bowl event.

The NCADA is a public health agency that works to prevent the harmful effects of alcohol and drug abuse through education, intervention and advocacy. This year’s PSA will discuss the abuse and proper disposal of prescription painkillers.

The NCADA will host a special screening of the Super Bowl commercials tonight at 4:00 p.m. Executive Director of the NCADA Howard Weissman joins us to discuss this year’s PSAs and the local special screening.

For more information, visit www.ncada-stl.org.

Screening of the NCADA Super Bowl PSAs

Tuesday, January 31 at 4:00 p.m.

NCADA 9355 Olive Blvd St. Louis, MO 63132