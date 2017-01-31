Personal trainer discusses clean eating

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Recent studies and research show that when you eat foods representing the colors of the rainbows (reds, yellows, greens), you can protect yourself from serious medical diseases. Fresh fruit and vegetables provide vitamins, nutrients and do not stick to the inside of the body compared to foods full of fats and preservatives.

Personal Trainer Mike Wayne joins us to discuss the idea of clean eating versus taking medications.

For more information, visit www.trainwithmikewayne.com.