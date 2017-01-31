Pet Supplies Plus to celebrate second anniversary

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Pet Supplies Plus is celebrating their second anniversary. Known for the largest selection of all natural dog foods in the region, Pet Supplies plus has a variety of events and offers scheduled all month long.

On Saturday, February 4, the store will host an adoption event with Pet Rescue Network from 11am-3pm. On both Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, customers will be able to receive quality digital pictures with their pet. Wednesday, February 15, Dr. Schuessler will lead an “Aquariology” seminar on the care, keeping and maintenance of fresh water fish.

Pet Supplies Plus owner John LaFort joins us for more on the anniversary celebration and their selection of all natural dog foods.

For more information, visit http://www.petsupplies.com/warsonwoods241 or call 314-822-5173.

Pet Supplies Plus 2nd Anniversary Celebration

Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, Wednesday February 15

9995 Manchester Rd.

Warson Woods