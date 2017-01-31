× Police investigate inmate death at St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Louis Justice Center in downtown.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, 21-year-old Maleek Chambly was found dead in his cell around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives believe Chambly may have died between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. His death is being classified as a “suspicious death” until an autopsy can be completed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Chambly was charged with possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana in 2015 and granted probation in October 2016. It is unclear what Chambly was in jail for on this occasion.