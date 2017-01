CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Police are searching for two car theft suspects who stole a vehicle from a Chesterfield, MO home. Video shows two men approach two vehicles in a driveway on Park Forest Ct. around 2:30am on January 27, 2017. They are able to get into one of the cars and drive away.

If you have any information or can identify these subjects, call the Chesterfield Detective Bureau at 636-537-3000.