Rapper killed in triple shooing near St. Louis restaurant

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say a rapper died in a triple shooting in downtown St. Louis.

Police on Monday said the victim was 28-year-old Lamarcus Turner, whose stage name was Blenda Boy Boo. He was shot Friday night in a drive-by shooting that injured two others.

Police have no suspects in the case.

One other man was shot in the wrist and the other was shot in the foot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports witnesses said the victims were in a large group of men who sitting at a table in the Hooters restaurant. The truck pulled up and someone fired at them as the men were leaving the restaurant. The witnesses said the men appeared to have been targeted.

Turner was the father of three children.