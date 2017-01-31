School bus, dump truck collide on Highway DD at Schwede

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a school bus and dump truck Tuesday morning in St. Charles County. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway DD at Schwede Road in the New Melle area.

Officials say the bus was en route to Francis Howell Middle School.

According to Sergeant Al Nothum, the dump truck was traveling northbound on Highway DD when the school bus failed the yield. "As the school bus pulled out, the dump truck couldn't help but side swipe the right side of that school bus."

Nothum says the dump truck driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the left side of Highway DD. Everyone on the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least one hour.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.