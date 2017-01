× St. Louis Cardinals 2017 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Cardinals have released their television and radio broadcast schedule for 2017 spring training. You can catch them on FOX Sports Midwest, KMOX, or streaming online at cardinals.com.

2017 St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Broadcast Schedule



DAY DATE VS/AT OPPONENT TV TIME (CT) TV^ RADIO/STREAMING TIME (CT) RADIO/STREAMING Saturday 2/25 @ Miami 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Sunday 2/26 VS Miami 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Monday 2/27 VS (ss) Washington 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Monday 2/27 @ (ss) Boston Tuesday 2/28 @ Atlanta 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Wednesday 3/1 VS NY Mets 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Thursday 3/2 VS Atlanta 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Friday 3/3 @ Washington (ss) 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Saturday 3/4 VS Washington 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Sunday 3/5 @ NY Mets 11:50 a.m. KMOX/CRN Monday 3/6 @ Minnesota 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Tuesday 3/7 VS Miami 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Wednesday 3/8 VS Washington 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Thursday 3/9 VS Houston 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Friday 3/10 @ Washington 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Saturday 3/11 VS Atlanta 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Sunday 3/12 @ Miami 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Monday 3/13 VS Houston 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Wednesday 3/15 @ Minnesota 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Thursday 3/16 VS Minnesota 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Friday 3/17 @ NY Mets 12:00 p.m. cardinals.com Saturday 3/18 VS NY Mets 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Sunday 3/19 @ Atlanta 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Monday 3/20 @ Houston 4:55 p.m. KMOX/CRN Wednesday 3/22 VS Washington 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Thursday 3/23 VS Miami 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Friday 3/24 @ Washington (ss) 11:55 a.m. cardinals.com Saturday 3/25 @ Miami 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Sunday 3/26 VS Miami 12:00 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest 11:45 a.m. KMOX/CRN Monday 3/27 @ Houston 11:55 a.m. KMOX/CRN Tuesday 3/28 @ NY Mets 12:10 p.m. ESPN 12:00 p.m. cardinals.com Wednesday 3/29 VS Washington 10:55 a.m. cardinals.com Thursday 3/30 @ Memphis* 6:55 p.m. KMOX Friday 3/31 @ Springfield**



CRN = Cardinals Radio Network

(ss) = Split Squad

^ All games televised on FOX Sports Midwest are also streamed on FOX Sports GO

* Exhibition vs. Memphis Redbirds (AAA) at AutoZone Park (Memphis, Tenn.)

** Exhibition vs. Springfield Cardinals (AA) at Hammons Field (Springfield, Mo.)