St. Louis group formally submits application for Major League Soccer expansion team

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-On Tuesday, St. Louis ownership group, SC STLformally submitted an application for a Major League Soccer expansion team to come to the Gateway City. That team would play its matches in a new 20,000-seat stadium to be built in Downtown St. Louis. The submission of the application was followed by a phone call between the league office and SC STL lead owner and chairman Paul Edgerley.

The deadline for application submission was Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

In a statement, SC STL’s Executive Committee Vice Chairman, Jim Kavanaugh, the CEO of World Wide Technology and founder of United Soccer League team St. Louis FC, said, “The timing is right to bring MLS to St. Louis and St. Louis is ready. We have an incredible soccer history, soccer infrastructure and fan following that deserves Major League Soccer. With the Rams leaving our community, St. Louis deserves an ownership group committed to the growth and development of St. Louis. To that end, we will do all we can to make sure St. Louis is announced later this year as a member of the Expansion Class of 2020.”

The proposed stadium will be located virtually adjacent to historic St. Louis Union Station in Downtown St. Louis on property currently used by MoDOT for highway on and off ramps. Stadium construction is expected to generate 450 start-up and construction jobs and 428 permanent jobs from team/stadium operations.