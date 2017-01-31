× Washington County deputy strikes, kills pedestrian with car

MINERAL POINT, MO (KTVI) – A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking along a rural roadway overnight.

According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, deputies were notified by a concerned family member around 11:15 p.m. Monday that Brenda Gross was possibly driving while intoxicated in a white car. Deputies went to the Hopewell area in an attempt to locate Gross.

Just after 11:35 p.m., a deputy contacted dispatchers and said he located debris from the front bumper of a white passenger vehicle on State Highway 8 at Jargon Road (Hopewell turnoff). The deputy removed the debris from the road and said he would continue searching for the vehicle itself.

The deputy left State Highway 8 at Potosi Lake Road and went west on Old Highway 8 E. As the deputy approached the Hopewell turnoff, he struck Gross with his vehicle.

The deputy rushed to deliver aid to Gross while radioing dispatch for assistance.

Gross was rushed to Washington County Memorial Hospital. She was declared dead at 12:22 a.m.

Sheriff Jacobsen said he’s requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation.