× 4th person dies after Chicago expressway crash last month

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died two weeks after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago that killed three passengers in the car he was driving.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 41-year-old Courtney Hargrays of Chicago died Tuesday at a hospital where he was treated following the crash.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 17 along the outbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Western Avenue. One victim was identified by the medical examiner as 41-year-old Henry Brooks of Chicago. A man and woman were the others who died.

Illinois State Police say the driver lost control, went off the roadway and hit a utility pole. Police have said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.