Aldermanic Committee considers new soccer stadium funding plan

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis aldermen keep moving forward on funding for a new soccer stadium. The Ways and Means Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to advance a plan to use money from a half-cent sales tax to help pay for the stadium.

A final vote is planned by the full Board of Aldermen on Friday. At that point, a judge would have to act in order to put the issue on the April ballot.

The group SCSTL officially filed paperwork applying for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

The Ways and Means Committee is once again scheduled to consider a bond issue to help pay for improvements to Scottrade Center. The committee voted against the plan two days ago.