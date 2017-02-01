Authorities searching for Pacific Mother and 3 missing children

PACIFIC, MO (KTVI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has issued an alert for 3 missing children and their mother. A press release states the mother, 30-year-old Tonya Reed violated a planned visitation by taking her 3 children.

Authorities are looking for:

Tiara Reed, 8-years-old, height 4 feet, 30 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

Teagan Reed, 6-years-old, height 3 feet, 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

Tucker Reed, 1-year-old, height 2 feet, 20 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

The incident happened around 5 pm Wednesday in the 4000 block of Clay Ridge in Pacific, Missouri.

It’s believed that Mother and children may be traveling in a white Chevrolet Lumina.

If you’ve seen or know of the whereabouts of Tonya Reed, please call your local law enforcement agency, 911 or call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at (636) 583-2560.