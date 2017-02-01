× Blues make coaching change, relieve Hitchcock

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St Louis Blues announced this morning they have relieved Coach Ken Hitchcock of head coaching duties with the club and have promoted Associate Coach Mike Yeo. General Manager Doug Armstrong plans to discuss the move during a 10 a.m. news conference this morning at the Blues practice facility in Hazelwood. Yeo had been hired this past offseason to replace Hitchcock at the end of the current season, but the Blues have stumbled out of the gate after Sunday’s All Star Game with a 5-3 loss last night against Winnipeg. The Blues have now lost four consecutive home games, and management apparently decided the time was now to make a move. Mike Yeo is 43-years-old and previously coached the Minnesota Wild. Fox 2 will have more information on the Blues developments this morning including online live coverage of the Armstrong news conference.