× Clayton police prepare for demonstration outside Sen. Blunt’s office

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – The Clayton Police Department is advising commuters and people who work in downtown Clayton that a planned demonstration outside Sen. Roy Blunt’s office could lead to traffic delays.

Demonstrators hope to voice their concerns and disapproval with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven primarily Muslim nations (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen).

Supporters of the president’s order say it’s necessary to place extra scrutiny on refugees and immigrants from those countries in the interest of national security. Critics have pointed out the current screening process for refugees takes 18 to 24 months and includes rigorous background and security checks from the United Nations and the U.S. State Department. The immigration process takes several years as well.

The demonstration, organized by the group Indivisible St. Louis, is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. at 7700 Bonhomme. According to a Facebook event page, “a small group of constituents will meet with Sen. Blunt’s staff to discuss why Trump’s harsh Executive Orders on immigrants and refugees are morally repugnant and harmful to our country.” That group will report back to the rest of the demonstrators at 2 p.m., at which point the protest will conclude.

More than 1,100 Facebook users said they would attend the protest, with another 5,000 people stating they were interested in the event.

In a statement to the news media, the Clayton Police Department said it will protect the demonstrators’ right to protest while making sure it is conducted in an orderly fashion.

“Our goal, as always, is to support the rights of assembly and free expression, and to do so in a way that is safe for everyone,” the statement said.