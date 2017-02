× Crews battle 1st alarm fire near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Fire crews are on the scene of a 1st alarm blaze near downtown St. Louis. It started around 11:30 a.m. at a building on Hadley at Wright Avenue.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as more on this story becomes available.

St. Louis Fire Department •1st Alarm Fire• Hadley & Wright https://t.co/4D1UEt1nPk — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 1, 2017

St. Louis Fire Department •1st Alarm Fire• Hadley & Tyler https://t.co/l12lqKZgJr — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 1, 2017