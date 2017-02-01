Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for Thursday…February 2, 2017

A Canadian high pressure in play today and Friday…quiet times and dry…but winter cold(nothing extreme) but cold.Still watching a fast mover for part of the weekend…not a big system but worth watching(maybe…never been real impressed)…light rain developing going thru Saturday…warm enough for all rain maybe a ping of sleet…then a window of about 4 hours Saturday night for a mix of rain, some sleet and wet snow…border line temps…this is not a big deal…then clearing skies on Sunday and into the 40’s.

