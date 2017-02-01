Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for Thursday…February 2, 2017
.
Ground Hog Day on Thursday…enjoy…either way it is 6 more weeks of winter…today the mid-way point of the winter season.
.
A Canadian high pressure in play today and Friday…quiet times and dry…but winter cold(nothing extreme) but cold.Still watching a fast mover for part of the weekend…not a big system but worth watching(maybe…never been real impressed)…light rain developing going thru Saturday…warm enough for all rain maybe a ping of sleet…then a window of about 4 hours Saturday night for a mix of rain, some sleet and wet snow…border line temps…this is not a big deal…then clearing skies on Sunday and into the 40’s.
On to next week…strap in…its all about a wide variety of temperatures and weather..a fast warm up early next week…with developing rain and even some storms…a cutter in play…opening us up into the warm flow from the south…then colder air gets pulled in behind with dropping temps and maybe ending as some snow….thinking this is not a big system but should be fun to watch and forecast.