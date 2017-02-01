Does Your Room Rock? Here’s where girls can decorate their own mini-room in a box

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–My Room Rocks, located in Chesterfield Mall, enables girls to decorate and interior design their very own room in a box. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts in a new way and decorate a space that’s unique to their tastes and personality. Owner, Mary Sitler demonstrates how kids can put their craftsmanship to work in an exciting way at her store, My Room Rocks and invites you to bring your little designers to participate in the store’s event, Seven Days of Valentines day, happening February 8th-14th at the West County Center Des Peres.