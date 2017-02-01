Frustration mounting for drivers along unfinished stretch of I-70 at 170

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Roadwork on Interstate 70 at I-170 is causing concerns for some drivers. Bumpy and unfinished patches of road in both directions are making unsuspecting drivers uneasy as they drive.

Cellphone video shows a very rough stretch road on eastbound I-70, just past 170. Cell video shows the same scenario if you travel westbound.

According to MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Tom Blair, crews are doing a lot of work in the area and are doing their best to complete the job quickly and safely.

“We have to remove the original surface of the bridge deck and out back on a new bridge deck surface,” Blair said.

The work was scheduled to be complete in September but weather caused delays.

“Weather and cold temperatures didn’t allow our contractors to complete the project as quickly as we had hoped,” he said. “What you see today is the first layer. However, we will be putting down a second layer, which is asphalt. We will get the job done.”

It appears as if the total project will be complete sometime this summer.

Blair said he empathizes with commuters.

“We are aware of the roughness because we drive it, too; this is our community as well. There is more asphalt work to be done but it will get smoother than today,” he said.