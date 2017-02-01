Gov. Greitens appoints first woman to lead Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – Governor Eric Greitens named Lt. Col. Sandra Karsten to be the next superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first woman to hold the position.

Greitens made the announcement Wednesday while addressing the 104th recruiting class at MSHP headquarters.

The governor praised Karsten’s many decades of public service and her work in the areas of DWI enforcement and drug interdiction.

“She has risen from trooper to superintendent, and led, at each step, with courage and commitment,” he said.