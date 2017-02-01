× How to remove all political posts on Facebook

Are you tired of seeing political posts on Facebook? If so, we have the solution.

Don’t fret, you don’t have to unfriend anyone. However, a browser extension is required.

Remove All Politics from Facebook is a service through Google Chrome that provides an on-off switch. If you want to take things a step further and remove sponsored stories or celebrity gossip, try Social Fixer.

This service plugs into your browser and improves the existing Facebook.com web site. At that point, you’ll be able to pick which features you want to use.

Unfortunately, these “fixes” don’t apply to the mobile app. You’ll need to unfollow those friends whose posts are not to your liking.