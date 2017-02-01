Lou Fusz Athletic acquires Rams Park for sports programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARTH CITY, MO (KTVI) - The former Rams Park in Earth City will hold practice once again but it won't be footballs flying in the air.

Lou Fusz Athletic is acquiring the lease beginning Thursday.

"Out here it's really cold in the winter," remarked Grace Lafata of O'Fallon, Mo. "and I mean the lights are good but it's a lot warmer inside."

"It's the St. Louis Rams, the professional football team and we are practicing on their field," said Grace's brother, Jack Lafata with surprise and shock.

Dan Gargan, the club's general manager said that it had been an ongoing process for the last eight months.

"What lead us here really was the ability to align ourselves and allow the community to get into and use a world class facility which was just kind of sitting dormant," Gargan said.

The Edward Jones Dome authority had leased the 27-acre site to the Rams for $25,000 a year.

Last year, the Stan Kroenke-owned franchise claimed it negotiated a sweetheart deal to buy the practice facility.

The team believes it has an option to buy the training facility in 2024 for $1, based on a provision in the original lease.

"Yeah I wish it was a dollar," said Gargan, "For us we just wanted to use it, and the Fusz family really just saw it as an opportunity to offer this to our kids."

Since 1992, the club has coached thousands of area players, producing hundreds of college athletes and professionals. The Club currently fields over 150 competitive teams and over 4,000 players; which includes the Youth Development Academy as well. The rapidly growing Lou Fusz Lacrosse Club will be approaching 15 competitive teams and over 150 athletes in the spring of 2017.

The club anticipates that roughly 5,000 child athletes will have the opportunity to practice or play a game at Rams Park.

The club will receive the keys Thursday morning with athletes practicing in the indoor facility on the same night.

There were no details made available on how long the lease was signed for.