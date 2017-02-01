Mail theft reported in Eureka area, surrounding communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) Mail theft is commonly associated with the holidays, when people receive gift cards and packages. But recent cases are emerging in the St. Louis area – specifically in more secluded communities.

“It’s easier to go unnoticed in those kinds of settings,” Eureka Police Officer Tim Graham said.

“A lot of the houses are removed from the roadway, so they’re not really [near] each other.”

Eureka Police report cases predominantly in Wildwood, south of Highway 100, west of Eureka city limits. At least one incident of theft was reported in Franklin County, Graham said.

Graham said a car was recently pulled over on an unrelated warrant. A search of the vehicle yielded mail from different residences.

“Checks. Checks that were sent to people or that were being sent. At least one instance involved somebody trying to take a balance transfer check,” he said.

Garrett Gatezrt of Wildwood said he was relieved to receive his W2, in light of the thefts.

“I will do everything I possibly can to make sure the mail I’m supposed to be getting is here, in my hands,” Gatezrt said.

Police said while the recent cases occurred in less urban areas, they should serve as a lesson to everyone.

“If there’s a takeaway from this, it’s to try to make sure that mail is not left overnight in your mailbox. That would probably be the easiest way to thwart a crime like this,” Graham said.

He also added that it would be wise to conduct credit checks. Some victims are unaware their mail was stolen until a mark appears on their credit report, due to identity theft, he said.