MLS stadium and Scottrade renovation bills pass Ways and Means committee, Friday vote next

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The proposed funding for a Major League Soccer stadium and renovations for the Scottrade Center were up for discussion Wednesday night at the St. Louis city ways and means committee meeting.

Tonight’s meeting was to hammer out details of the financial agreement between the City of St. Louis and the investors for the new MLS stadium and team.

Right now, the stadium is estimated to cost around $200-million dollars

The current proposal has the city contributing $60-million dollars, and $95-million dollars would come from private funding.

Any cost overruns would be paid for by the investors.

The soccer stadium bill moved forward on Monday at the board of aldermen meeting where officials approved the wording that would appear on the April 4th ballot.

The ballot language part of the soccer stadium bill could come up for a final vote on Friday

The full board must also approve the financing agreement, and a judge would need to give final approval to get the soccer issue on the ballot.

Also, being discussed by the ways and means committee was the Scottrade Center.

A measure for the city to pay $100 million dollars for improvements to the Scottrade Center.

The bill has been before ways and means several times, and failed on Monday before the committee. But tonight, the measure passed.

Voters do not need to approve the Scottrade improvements but the board of aldermen does need to give the green light

If the new MLS stadium made it onto the ballot, voters would be making the decision on if they want to pay a half penny more in sales tax.