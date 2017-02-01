× Police: Case of dog shot, hung from bridge has gone cold

PAXTON, Ill. (AP) – Police have closed without an arrest the case of a dog that had been shot and tied to an Illinois bridge with his mouth taped closed so he wouldn’t bark.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reports Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said Tuesday that Bear the dog’s case will officially be closed unless other credible information or witnesses come forward. Doran says the case has gone cold. Police found the dog at the bridge April 20 after a local resident found Bear while walking his own dog.

The Labrador mix is healthy again and living with a new owner after undergoing surgeries at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Urbana. An online fundraising effort brought in more than $22,000 to help with the dog’s medical expenses.

Ford County is near Champaign-Urbana.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com