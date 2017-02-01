Sheriff for the City of St. Louis says judiciary is blocking his ability to hire staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - There's a new sheriff in town but he's not liking some new rules when it comes to hiring his new staff.

St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts says he's frustrated with what he calls, being told what to do.

A test that he says none of his employees he is looking to hire have been able to pass.

According to 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, judges became concerned several years ago about the physical fitness and agility of some of the deputies. That in turn lead to a revised Sheriff's Manual to include a provision that requires all job applicants to pass a physical abilities test administered by the St. Louis Police Academy.

Betts says he's only been able to bring on one person to work for him. That being, Attorney Steve Roberts Sr. Roberts serves as Betts' Chief of Staff; however he did not take the agility test and has been working for free.

We asked Betts why he doesn't just comply with the rules and hire qualified applicants who could pass the physical test?

Betts responded by saying, “Because we need people that we can trust”.

The public information officer for the Judicial Circuit Court, says that the presiding judge Mike Mullen will not comment on this, but in a statement, we were told quote, “Missouri Statute gives the court the authority to approve sheriff's appointments of deputies and assistants. The court, through its seven-member Personnel Committee, exercised this authority with the previous sheriff and continues to do so. The court's personnel committee has declined to approve job prospects; for both the previous sheriff and current sheriff; who have failed to meet the provisions of the Sheriff's Manual.'

Since the interview, Fox 2 has confirmed that Steve Roberts is officially on the payroll.