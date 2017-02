Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Today we get a glance at The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy’s. This is an exclusive event where top designers and models show their support for women’s heart health during New York Fashion Week. Join us and The American Heart Association in wearing red on February 3rd. We can all improve the health of all women on National Wear Red Day.

