Volunteer firefighter's wife, 2 children killed in blaze

FRANKLIN, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a volunteer firefighter’s wife and two children died when a blaze swept through the family’s home.

The Morgan County coroner identified the victims of the early Tuesday fire as 26-year-old Betsie Austif, 3-year-old Jacob and 2-month-old Jocelyn. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Jonathan Austif was injured when he jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. A spokeswoman says he was treated and released from Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

The cause of the fire in the town of Franklin remains under investigation. The Morgan County sheriff says there are no indications of foul play

Jonathan Austif has been a volunteer firefighter for about four years and is a U.S. Marine veteran.

Franklin is about 30 miles southwest of Springfield.

Information from: The State Journal-Register