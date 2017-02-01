× What’s Your Score?: Who should have a calcium test done and what it can detect

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– In order to prevent osteoporosis, lots of people take calcium supplements. However, it is important to be careful not to take too much calcium– high levels are linked to coronary heart disease which could potentially lead to a heart attack. Calcium Scoring is a way to maintain healthy levels. St. Anthony Medical Center Cardiologist, Ben Morrison, informs us on the dangers of having calcium deposits in our arteries and urges us to go to the doctor and get our levels tested. Dr. Morrison also says we can lower our risk factors of developing heart disease by quitting smoking, controlling blood pressure and taking cholesterol medicine, if needed.