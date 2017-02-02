Belleville water main break cuts service to 30,000 customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI) - A water main break is under control in Belleville. Four school districts are shut down and residents are either without water or forced to boil what they do have.

Crews have been working all day near the intersection of Illinois 161 and Old Caseyville road. It looked like a waterfall Thursday morning. Workers are pumping the water out of the hole so they can get in there to work. The break is in a 24-inch line. Water was flowing heavily onto the ground in the area and caused a collapse in a roadway.

Illinois American Water issued the boil order for Belleville, Swansea , Millstadt, Columbia , Waterloo and Shiloh. It is estimated that 30,000 customers, homes and business were affected in the area that has a population of about 75,000.

The water shortage also forced the Belleville School District , and three other districts to cancel classes Thursday. Two Belleville hospitals had Emergency operation procedures put into place. All surgeries had to be canceled for the day.

Authorities say it is standard procedure for a boil order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after service is restored.

Illinois American Water hopes the repair will be completed by the end of Thursday. They will notify customers when the boil order is lifted.