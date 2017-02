ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), 2016 was a successful year, who broke records with their reviews of businesses and services around the region. Top business reviews include home construction and remodeling contractors, auto repair, health and medical and auto dealers.

The Better Business Bureau’s Chris Thetford joins us to discuss the bureau’s “year in review.”

For more information, visit www.bbb.org or call 314-645-3300.