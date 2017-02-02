Billy Joel coming to Busch Stadium in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Beloved singer-songwriter Billy Joel is coming to St. Louis later this summer as part of a nationwide stadium tour.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation made the announcement at a Thursday afternoon news conference inside Ballpark Village.

Billy Joel will play Busch on September 21st. Joel has sold more than 150 million records, earned 33 Top 40 hits, and 23 Grammy nominations in a solo career spanning more than four decades. He’s the only musician to be granted a franchise/residency in Madison Square Garden.

