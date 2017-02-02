Blade Technologies answers questions about latest phone scams

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In various cell phone commercials like Verizon or Sprint, you may have heard the phrase, “Can you hear me now?” Now, scammers are using this phrase to scam cell phone users.

Scammers ask the question “can you hear me now?” and most times, you respond back with “yes.” They are able to record your answer and turn it into you saying yes to something unknown like buying a product.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies joins us to answer questions about the latest phone scam and tips on how to avoid scammers.

